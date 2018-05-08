Donald Trump not to attend opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem; will send Ivanka, Jared Kushner, other officials

Isolated globally, the Trump administration has gone ahead with its plans to open its embassy in Jerusalem.

US President Donald Trump today announced he would send a high-level delegation including his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner for the opening of the American embassy in the Israeli capital Jerusalem on May 14. To be led by John J Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of State, the delegation among others include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and David M Friedman, US Ambassador to Israel.

Jason D. Greenblatt, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations, would also be part of the presidential delegation, the White House said.

Isolated globally, the Trump administration has gone ahead with its plans to open its embassy in Jerusalem. The new embassy has been build at a very short notice – spread over several months and costs far less than the over USD 1 billion as was initially proposed, according to previous statements of Trump.

The decision by Trump to open the embassy in Jerusalem has been opposed by countries across the world, including some of the close allies and partners of the US.