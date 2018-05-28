Donald Trump needs a Grammar teacher? Twitterati can’t stop making fun of US president’s English

The expected Summit between the two nations was looked as a positive development in world politics.(Reuters)

Donald Trump has pulled out of talks with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un. It was planned for June 12 at Singapore. The whole world as apparently waiting for the event. However, President Trump tweeted a letter, dated May 24, announcing he was “forced” to cancel the Summit.

The expected reactions would have been debate and discussions about the US decision, instead the letter itself became a hot topic of discussion, with people on social media commenting about Trump’s grammar and suggesting White House to hire editors. Some users even ‘corrected’ the letter and posted on social media.

Here are some of the twitter users who grabbed the attention of social media users. One user, Ryan Sheffield gave “F” grade to Trump’s letter for its grammar and suggested Trump to “see me after class.” He also mocked the signature of Trump, “signature doesn’t need to be so big, it covers the text.”

Another user, Michael Stone went to the extent of offering his services as an editor to the White House and also suggested Trump to try thesaurus.

Michelle Huette marked the letter with grade D. In the tweet she used hashtag (#) grammermatters and (#) President.

However, another tweet by Donald Trump appears to be contradictory with the previous one. Trump has again underlined “productive talks going on to resume the talks.”

We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

North Korea has been a bone of contention for many countries in the region, especially South Korea, which is a US ally. Japan also has reservations on the Kim Jong-un’s ambition of developing lethal weapons. Meanwhile, world has looked towards China to solve the uncertainty, but results have not been very promising.