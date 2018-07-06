Donald Trump names ex-Fox News executive to communications job

US President Donald Trump has hired former Fox News executive Bill Shine as deputy chief of staff for communications.

US President Donald Trump has hired former Fox News executive Bill Shine as deputy chief of staff for communications, the White House said on Thursday.

In a statement, the White House said Shine has 20 years of television programming, communications, and management experience.

Shine, born in 1963, was promoted to co-president of Fox News, Trump’s preferred television channel, in 2016 but was removed last year for his handling of a sexual harassment scandal involving Roger Ailes, the network’s former chairman and CEO.

The staff announcement is the latest shakeup in Trump’s communications office.