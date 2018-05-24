Donald Trump misspells North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s name in tweet – What US President wrote?

If the past 14 months in the White House are an indication, he and his team also have the worst spelling, the Washington Post had said recently. (ANI)

US President Donald Trump, known to use Twitter to announce major policy decisions of his administration, today misspelled the North Korean leader’s name, referring to him as “Kim Jung Un”. While the White House released Trump’s letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to reporters, the US president later tweeted his letter from his personal Twitter account. In the tweet, he misspelled the North Korean leader’s name, referring to him as “Kim Jung Un”. But the White House letter has Kim’s correct name and addresses him as the Chairman of the State Affairs Committee of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. President Trump had boasted during the campaign that he has the “best words.”

If the past 14 months in the White House are an indication, he and his team also have the worst spelling, the Washington Post had said recently. Among the many casualties of Washington’s protocols in the Trump era has been rigorous attention to the accuracy of the printed word — whether it’s the president’s typo-filled tweets or the White House’s error-prone news releases, the paper had said.