Donald Trump may nominate Heather Nauert as UN Ambassador, say reports

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 11:19 AM

US President Donald Trump plans to nominate Heather Nauert, the chief State Department spokeswoman, as his next envoy to the UN to replace Indian-American Nikki Haley, according to media reports.

donald trump, heather neaurt, un ambassador, united nation, united states, us ambassador to UNNauert had been the favourite after Haley, 46, announced that she would leave the job.

US President Donald Trump plans to nominate Heather Nauert, the chief State Department spokeswoman, as his next envoy to the UN to replace Indian-American Nikki Haley, according to media reports. In October, Haley announced that she was leaving the post by the end of the year. Haley has served nearly two years in the post. Haley is the first Indian-American to ever appointed to a Cabinet position in any US presidential administration.

Nauert had been the favourite after Haley, 46, announced that she would leave the job. Trump is expected to make the announcement on Friday, the reports said. If confirmed, Nauert, a former Fox News anchor who has served as the public face of the State Department since last year, would be one of the most prominent promoters of Trump’s ‘America First’ foreign policy.

Nauert, 48, worked for Fox News from 1998 to 2005 and, after two years away during which she worked for ABC, she returned to Fox in 2007, later becoming a presenter for Fox & Friends. Former deputy security council adviser Dina Powell and Trump’s daughter Ivanka’s names were initially floated as possible replacements. Although some have speculated that Haley may challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential election, Haley has said that she will support the president.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Donald Trump may nominate Heather Nauert as UN Ambassador, say reports
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition