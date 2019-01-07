Donald Trump launches fresh attack on media, says ‘enemy of people’ consists of many ‘crazed lunatics’

Alleging that The New York Times has published an “inaccurate story” on withdrawal of US troops from Syria, Trump said the mainstream media is not giving adequate coverage to the achievements of his administration.

US President Donald Trump on Monday launched a fresh attack on news media, saying it consists of many “crazed lunatics” and “is truly the enemy of the people”. Alleging that The New York Times has published an “inaccurate story” on withdrawal of US troops from Syria, Trump said the mainstream media is not giving adequate coverage to the achievements of his administration.

“The Fake News Media in our Country is the real Opposition Party. It is truly the Enemy of the People! We must bring honesty back to journalism and reporting!” he tweeted. Trump often describes major American news outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN as part of the fake news media.

“The Fake News will knowingly lie and demean in order make the tremendous success of the Trump Administration, and me, look as bad as possible. They use non-existent sources & write stories that are total fiction. Our Country is doing so well, yet this is a sad day in America!” he said.

“With all of the success that our Country is having, including the just released jobs numbers which are off the charts, the Fake News & totally dishonest Media concerning me and my presidency has never been worse. Many have become crazed lunatics who have given up on the TRUTH!” the president tweeted.

Slamming The New York Times for its alleged inaccurate story on Syria, Trump said “the failing” news outlet has intentionally published an inaccurate story on his intentions on Syria. “We will be leaving (Syria) at a proper pace while at the same time continuing to fight ISIS and doing all else that is prudent and necessary!” he tweeted.