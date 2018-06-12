Donald Trump Kim Jong UN summit: Chronology of events leading to historic meet in Singapore

Donald Trump Kim Jong UN summit: The much-highlighted unstable relationship between the US and North Korea today took an unprecedented turn as President Donald Trump held a summit with mercurial North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un at a Singapore hotel resort. The Trump-Kim meeting, which is said to have a supranational impact, has gone well so far with both the leaders posing, walking and shaking hands, etching the momentous occasion in the history of world diplomacy. However, things were not so rosy a few months back when Trump had cancelled the meeting. The topsy-turvy bilateral relationships leading to the summit constantly made headlines.

Following is the chronology of key events leading to a historic summit today between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un:

March 7, 2017: President Trump says the nuclear threat from North Korea has entered a “new phase”, a day after Pyongyang test-launched four ballistic missiles towards Japan.

April 26, 2017: The Trump administration briefs US Congress on its North Korea policy and releases a statement that calls for increasing sanctions pressure on North Korea and working with allies and regional partners on diplomacy.

April 27, 2017: Trump warns of a “major major” conflict with North Korea, and said that he is seeking a diplomatic solution to the issue.

May 24, 2017: Trump refers to Kim as a “madman with nuclear weapons” who could not be let to run loose.

June 1, 2017: The US imposes sanctions on individuals and entities linked to North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

July 4, 2017: Pyongyang test fires a long-range missile into the Sea of Japan, with some experts stating the missile could potentially reach Alaska, a US state located in the northwest extremity of North America.

August 9, 2017: Tension rises as North Korea threatens to fire ballistic missiles near US Pacific territory of Guam.

September 19, 2017: In his first address to the UN General Assembly, President Trump threatens to “totally destroy North Korea.”

September 21, 2017: President Trump issues an executive order imposing additional sanctions on entities that facilitate financial transactions and trade with North Korea.

September 21, 2017: Kim responds to Trump’s UN speech with an unprecedented statement under his own name, calling Trump’s behaviour “mentally deranged” and asserting that “a frightened dog barks louder.”

November 20, 2017: President Trump officially designates North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.