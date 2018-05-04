​​​
Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting: US President says date, place set

US President Donald Trump said today that a date and venue for his landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been decided, and will shortly be made public.

By: | Washington | Published: May 4, 2018 8:36 PM
(Files/Agencies)

"We now have a date and we have a location, we'll be announcing it soon," Trump told reporters as he left the White House on a trip to Texas.

“We’re having very substantive talks with North Korea and a lot of things have already happened with respect to the hostages,” added the president, who recently hinted at imminent news about three Americans detained in North Korea. “As I said yesterday, stay tuned,” Trump said. “I think you will be seeing very, very good things.”

(More details are awaited.)

