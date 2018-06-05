Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting scheduled for 9 am on June 12

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. (Singapore time) on June 12, the White House has said. (ANI)

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. (Singapore time) on June 12, the White House has said. At a press briefing, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders also said on Monday that the US advance team now in Singapore “is finalizing logistical preparations and will remain in place until the summit begins”, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that the US side is “actively” preparing for the meeting, she said that the US delegation in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) along the inter-Korean border continues diplomatic negotiations with the North Korean delegation. “The discussions have been very positive and significant progress has been made,” she said.

Besides the exchanges in Singapore and the DMZ, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week met Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korean ruling Workers’ Party of Korea Central Committee, in New York.

After meeting Kim Yong Chol who delivered a personal letter from Kim Jong Un, Trump said on Friday that he will meet with the top North Korean leader on June 12 in Singapore as originally scheduled.