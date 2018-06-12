Trump-Kim meeting LIVE updates: Unprecedented summit; US, North Korea set to create history

Trump-Kim meeting LIVE updates: Both the leaders will participate in a one-on-one meeting, after initial greeting, and only translators will be present. (Reuters)

Trump-Kim meeting LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to create history with an unprecedented summit between the two countries. Both leaders will meet at 9.00 am local time on Tuesday, White House said in a statement. Trump and Kim will participate in a one-on-one meeting, after initial greeting, and only translators will be present. Then there will be an expanded bilateral meeting, and a working lunch. Trump is said to leave Singapore at 8.00 pm local time on Tuesday for his country.

News agency PTI reported today that two Indian-origin ministers in Singapore – Vivian Balakrishnan and K Shanmugam – have played vital role in facilitating the Trump-Kim meeting. Balakrishnan is Singapore’s Foreign Minister. He had recently visited Washington, Pyongyang and Beijing to ensure a smooth historic meeting hosted by Singapore. Shanmugam is Singapore’s Minister of Law and Home Affairs. His responsibility was to ensure no glitches from the security point of view. Singapore is one of the very few countries of the world having bilateral relationship with both the US and North Korea.