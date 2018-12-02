Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meet: Next US-North Korea summit likely in early 2019

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 10:06 AM

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he thinks he will next meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in January or February and that three sites for the meeting are under consideration.

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Trump kim meet, US-North Korea summit, Air Force One, United states, world newsNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he thinks he will next meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in January or February and that three sites for the meeting are under consideration. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from Argentina he thinks the meeting will be in early 2019. “We’re getting along very well. We have a good relationship,” Trump said, adding that at some point he will invite Kim to the United States. The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders’ second meeting after the first, unprecedented, one in Singapore in June, Reuters reported in October, citing a senior official.

