Donald Trump interviews three more for Supreme Court justice nominee

US President Donald Trump has interviewed three more people as potential nominees to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, taking the total to seven, including Indian-American Amul Roger Thapar. Trump told a gathering of his supporters at a dinner in West Virginia that his nominee would be a home run. He plans to announce his nominee on July 9. The announcement comes after Justice Anthony Kennedy (81) announced his retirement last month.

“I’ve spent the last three days interviewing and thinking about Supreme Court justices. Such an important decision. We’re going to give you a great one. We’re going to announce it on Monday. And I think you’ll be very impressed,” he said. “These are very talented people, brilliant people and I think you’re going to really love it, like Justice Gorsuch. We hit a home run there, and we’re going to hit a home run here. And step by step, we are making America great again,” Trump said.

He was referring to his nomination of Justice Neil McGill Gorsuch who was confirmed in 2017. This would be Trump’s second Supreme Court nominee in less than two years of presidency. Unlike India, Supreme Court judges are appointed for life and they do not have a retirement age unless they do so voluntarily.