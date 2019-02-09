Donald Trump in ‘very good health’: White House doctor

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 11:01 AM

Donald Trump underwent a nearly four-hour annual physical test on Friday.

donald trump, us president donald trump, us, donald trump health, donald trump health reportThe White House did not release details of the exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

President Donald Trump is “in very good health” and is expected to remain healthy for “the duration of his presidency and beyond,” his doctor declared Friday following an annual medical checkup.

Trump underwent a nearly four-hour annual physical test on Friday — his second periodic examination after becoming the US President in January 2017.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalised, I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate will remain so for the duration of his Presidency and beyond,” Sean P Conley,
a Navy officer who is the president’s physician and the current director of the White House medical unit, said in a statement.

Conley released no details about what a team of 11 specialists had found in the course of a four-hour examination of Trump.

The 72-year-old president is a teetotaler and does not smoke, but likes a sedate lifestyle. Trump, however, has said that he walks a lot in the White House complex.

Trump loves fast food and had ordered burgers, french fries and pizza when he invited the college football champion Clemson Tigers to the White House last month.

The White House did not release details of the exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and did not say whether more details would be released.

Last year, after Trump’s first full examination as president, his then physician, Navy Rear Adm Ronny L Jackson, deliver a lengthy report in the White House briefing room.

He said that Trump has “incredibly good genes”.

Jackson said then that Trump had a perfect score on a cognitive test and “might live to be 200 years old” if he had a more healthful diet.

