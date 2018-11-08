Donald Trump hopes to meet North Korea Kim Jong Un leader next year

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he hoped to meet again early next year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but that he was in "no rush" to negotiate.

In a wide-ranging news conference after congressional elections, Trump said he was willing to accede to North Korea’s key demand of easing sanctions “but they have to be responsive to us.”

