Donald Trump hopes China not exerting negative pressure on North Korea

Expressing confidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would honour his commitment on denuclearisation, US President Donald Trump today hoped that Beijing is not exerting “negative pressure” on Pyongyang because of his posture on Chinese trade.

By: | Washington | Published: July 10, 2018 2:30 AM
US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

"We agreed to the denuclearisation of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!" Trump said, after his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned from North Korea.

“We agreed to the denuclearisation of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!” Trump said, after his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo returned from North Korea.

