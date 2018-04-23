Donald Trump hits out at ‘pundits’ talking about North Korea

United States President Donald Trump. (ANI)

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday once again went after the ‘pundits’ slamming him on policy decisions. “Funny how all of the Pundits that couldn’t come close to making a deal on North Korea are now all over the place telling me how to make a deal!,” he wrote on Twitter. The United States President also injected a cautionary note over his future meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and said that only time would tell if things would work out or not.

“We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t – only time will tell….But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago!,” he said launching an attack on his predecessors.

Trump also rebuked NBC News’ “sleepy eyes” Chuck Todd for criticising the President’s plans for face-to-face talks with Kim Jong-un. He said his foreign policy on North Korea was already paying off.

“Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake News NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven’t given up anything and they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, and no more testing!,” read another tweet.

Ahead of a planned meeting with Trump, Kim Jong-un on April 21 announced that the country would suspend its nuclear and missile tests and shut down a nuclear test site.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that North Korea, amidst preparing for discussions with the United States and South Korea, would shut down its nuclear test site in the northern area.

“From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” Yonhap quoted the Korean Central News Agency as saying.

“The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s northern side to guarantee transparency in suspending nuclear tests,” the statement from North Korea added.

Trump on Saturday had welcomed the move by North Korea, calling it a ‘big progress’ for the country and the world.

“North Korea has agreed to suspend all nuclear tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the world – big progress! Look forward to our summit,” the United States President had written on Twitter.

Kim Jong-un is set to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in this Friday.

A meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un will possibly happen in May or early June, this year.