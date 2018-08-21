Donald Trump fears a Robert Mueller interview could bring perjury charge

Trump repeatedly has said he wants to sit down with Mueller because “there is no collusion.”

President Donald Trump is expressing concern that anything he tells special counsel Robert Mueller under oath could be used to charge him with perjury as part of Mueller’s ongoing investigation into coordination between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump repeatedly has said he wants to sit down with Mueller because “there is no collusion.” But in an interview Monday with the Reuters news agency, the president voiced concern that investigators could use his statements against him if they don’t match up with other individuals they have already interviewed, such as former FBI Director James Comey. Said Trump: “Even if I am telling the truth, that makes me a liar. That’s no good.” Trump did not say whether he would ultimately agree to be interviewed by with Mueller.