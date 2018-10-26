Donald Trump defends his comment on media; blames it for anger in US society

The President, who has been at loggerheads with several mainstream media outlets including the CNN, ABC News, The New York Times and the Washington Post, has quite often described them as “fake media”. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his remarks on the mainstream media that it also needs to have a responsible role, saying a very big part of the anger in the American society is caused by the “purposely false and inaccurate” reporting. The President, who has been at loggerheads with several mainstream media outlets including the CNN, ABC News, The New York Times and the Washington Post, has quite often described them as “fake media”. He was criticised by the Democrats for “continued attacks on the media”.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker criticised White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and President Donald Trump for showing a “total and complete lack of understanding… about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media”. Defending his comment, Trump, in a tweet, blamed the incorrect reporting by the media for the current disharmony in the country.

“A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” he said. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!” Trump said in a tweet.

At an election rally in Wisconsin Wednesday night, Trump said as part of a larger national effort to bridge the divides and bring people together, the media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories. “Have to do it. Have to do it. They’ve got to stop. Bring people together,” the President said while addressing a well-attended rally, less than two weeks ahead of the crucial mid-term polls on November 6.

Trump said there are dramatic differences between the two political parties; the ruling Republican and the opposition Democratic.

Senator Chris Murphy said in a tweet: “The President of the United States is now blaming the attempted murder of Democrats on press criticism of him. I didn’t think his narcissism could sink to this ugly of a place. But it has. And now we need to vote”.