Donald Trump declares North Korea still poses ‘extraordinary threat’

President Donald Trump has declared that North Korea still poses an "extraordinary threat'' to the United States.

By: | Washington | Published: June 23, 2018 2:55 AM
President Donald Trump has declared that North Korea still poses an “extraordinary threat” to the United States.

In an executive order Friday, the president extended for one year the so-called “national emergency” with respect to the authoritarian, nuclear-armed nation, authorizing economic restrictions against it.

While expected, the declaration comes just nine days after Trump tweeted, “There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea” following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

The order appears to undermine the president’s claim.

It states that “the existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material” and the actions and policies of the North Korean government “continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.”

