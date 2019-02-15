Donald Trump declares national emergency to bypass Congress over border wall funds

By: | Published: February 15, 2019 10:09 PM

If not blocked by the courts or Congress, the national emergency would allow Trump to dip into funds lawmakers had approved for other purposes to build a border wall.

It was approved overwhelmingly by Congress late on Thursday without the wall money he wanted, a legislative defeat for him.
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday in order to get money to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

