Donald Trump considers 60-day extension of March tariffs deadline on Chinese imports

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 10:51 AM

A trade delegation led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin began high-level talks with Chinese counterparts, led by Vice Premier Liu He, on Thursday.

US china trade talks, Donald Trump, US china trade deal, Liu He, Steven MnuchinTrump was considering the extension so as to give two-way talks more time, Bloomberg added. (Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a 60-day extension of the Mar. 1 deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese imports, Bloomberg said on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. Trump was considering the extension so as to give two-way talks more time, Bloomberg added.

