Donald Trump considers 60-day extension of March tariffs deadline on Chinese imports

A trade delegation led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin began high-level talks with Chinese counterparts, led by Vice Premier Liu He, on Thursday.
U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a 60-day extension of the Mar. 1 deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese imports, Bloomberg said on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. Trump was considering the extension so as to give two-way talks more time, Bloomberg added.
