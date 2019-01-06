Donald Trump confirms key plotter in USS Cole attack has been killed

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 10:37 PM

President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that the US military has killed one of the architects of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole that left 17 American servicemen dead.

“We have just killed the leader of that attack, Jamal al-Badawi,” Trump tweeted.

President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that the US military has killed one of the architects of the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole that left 17 American servicemen dead. The military said Friday that Al-Qaeda operative Jamal al-Badawi was believed to have been killed in a precision strike in Yemen.

“Our GREAT MILITARY has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole,” Trump tweeted. “We have just killed the leader of that attack, Jamal al-Badawi.” “We will never stop in our fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism!”

