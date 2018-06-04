Donald Trump completes 500 days in office, here is what he has to say about his predecessors

“Massive tax & regulation cuts, military & vets, lower crime & illegal immigration, stronger borders, judgeships, best economy & jobs ever, and much more…” he said. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today touted his first 500 days in the White House, saying many believe he has achieved more than any of his predecessors in that same time frame. He also said under his leadership, America has become the best economy ever. Trump has imposed penalty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from major US trading partners, including Canada. “This is my 500th. Day in Office and we have accomplished a lot – many believe more than any President in his first 500 days,” Trump tweeted. “Massive tax & regulation cuts, military & vets, lower crime & illegal immigration, stronger borders, judgeships, best economy & jobs ever, and much more…” he said.

Asserting that since taking office, Trump has strengthened American leadership, security, prosperity, and accountability, the White House said “after 500 days, the results are clear: the American economy is stronger, American workers are experiencing more opportunities, confidence is soaring, and business is booming”.

“Trump has re-asserted American leadership on the world stage, secured vital investments in our military, and stood up against threats to our national security. Trump has put the American people first and made government more accountable,” the White House said. Trump followed through on his promise to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the White House said, adding that he ordered an end to United States participation in the horrible Iran deal and immediately began the process of re-imposing sanctions that had been lifted or waived.