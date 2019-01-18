Donald Trump cancels US delegation’s visit to Davos amid shutdown

The announcement comes as the shutdown entered its 27th day. (File photo)

President Donald Trump has cancelled the US delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week, due to the partial government shutdown, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday.

“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,” Sanders said in a statement.

The longest-ever shutdown in US history has rendered over 800,000 federal employees without work, crippling the functioning of several key wings of the government including Security and State department.

Earlier, Trump postponed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan, citing the shutdown.

The shutdown is a result of the bitter political divided over border security issue as the Democrats who now enjoy majority in the House have refused to approve a legislation approving USD 5.7 billion in federal funding to construct a wall across the US-Mexico border.

President Trump insists that building a wall is the only solution to protect the nation from a large flow of illegal immigrants and drug smuggling. The Democrats are opposed to any such funding. After Trump walked out of a meeting at the White House last week, Democrats have refused to come to the negotiation table.