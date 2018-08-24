​​​
  3. Donald Trump cancels Mike Pompeo’s North Korea trip

US President Donald Trump today announced the cancellation of his top diplomat’s upcoming visit to North Korea, while taking a swipe at China over efforts to disarm the nuclear state. “I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient […]

By: | Washington | Published: August 24, 2018 11:46 PM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, us, north korea, donald trump, us president donald trump US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US President Donald Trump today announced the cancellation of his top diplomat’s upcoming visit to North Korea, while taking a swipe at China over efforts to disarm the nuclear state.

“I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Trump said by tweet.

“Additionally, because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place),” Trump said.

