Donald Trump calls Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’, threatens to ‘go after’ her

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called adult-film star Stormy Daniels “Horseface” and threatened to “go after” her after a federal judge dismissed her defamation suit against him. The tweet comes after a federal judge in California threw out Daniels’s defamation lawsuit against Trump and ordered Daniels to repay the president’s legal fees.

Daniels’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, responded by calling Trump a “disgusting misogynist” and a “liar” who has dishonored his family and country. “Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees. @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas,” Trump tweeted Tuesday. “She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!” Trump asserted.

The judge’s ruling does not affect a separate lawsuit Daniels is bringing against Trump regarding a 2016 nondisclosure agreement. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and that the former business mogul paid her USD 130,000 during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence.