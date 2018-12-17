Donald Trump calls SNL ‘Democrat spin machine’

The cold open showed Baldwin’s Trump what the world would be like without him as President.

US President Donald Trump has openly criticised the show “Saturday Night Live” and the NBC network as “Democrat spin machines”.

“A real scandal is the one-sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC and Democrat spin machines like ‘Saturday Night Live’,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

“It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem(ocrat) commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame and belittle! Collusion?”

Last week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” opened with a sketch featuring Alec Baldwin, impersonating Trump, in a parody of the classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

In addition to Trump himself, the sketch also featured impersonations of his sons Eric and Donald Jr., wife Melania, former counsellor Kellyanne Conway and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, played by Robert De Niro.

This is not the first time Trump has slammed the show.

Earlier, he took specific aim at Baldwin’s impersonation of him, calling it an “agony for those forced to watch”.