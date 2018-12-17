Donald Trump calls SNL ‘Democrat spin machine’

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 8:17 AM

Last week's episode of "Saturday Night Live" opened with a sketch featuring Alec Baldwin, impersonating Trump, in a parody of the classic holiday film "It's a Wonderful Life".

The cold open showed Baldwin’s Trump what the world would be like without him as President.

US President Donald Trump has openly criticised the show “Saturday Night Live” and the NBC network as “Democrat spin machines”.

“A real scandal is the one-sided coverage, hour by hour, of networks like NBC and Democrat spin machines like ‘Saturday Night Live’,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

“It is all nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem(ocrat) commercials. Should be tested in courts, can’t be legal? Only defame and belittle! Collusion?”

Last week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” opened with a sketch featuring Alec Baldwin, impersonating Trump, in a parody of the classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life”.

The cold open showed Baldwin’s Trump what the world would be like without him as President.

In addition to Trump himself, the sketch also featured impersonations of his sons Eric and Donald Jr., wife Melania, former counsellor Kellyanne Conway and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, played by Robert De Niro.

This is not the first time Trump has slammed the show.

Earlier, he took specific aim at Baldwin’s impersonation of him, calling it an “agony for those forced to watch”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Donald Trump calls SNL ‘Democrat spin machine’
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition