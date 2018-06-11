Donald Trump calls Kim Jong Un ‘unknown personality’

United States President Donald Trump labelled his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un as a “one-time shot” for the North Korean leader to reach a nuclear weapon deal.

United States President Donald Trump labelled his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un as a “one-time shot” for the North Korean leader to reach a nuclear weapon deal. He further said that the summit would be about building a relationship and setting up a dialogue with a leader having an “unknown personality” as Kim has not yet physically met leaders of his neighbours including Japan and China. “Kim is going to surprise on the upside. Many leaders next to him have never met him. We have worked very well for the summit. We are going with a right attitude,” Trump said. While answering a question about denuclearisation, Trump said: “It would take a bit of time.” “We appreciate the working of North Korea working with us. It is important for North, South Korea, Japan, US, and the world that North Korea gets denuclearised.”

Trump further said, “Very few people had such an opportunity. It is a one-time shot. I think it will go very well.” While addressing a press conference at Charlevoix in Quebec, where the G7 summit took place, Trump repeated his warning the Tuesday meeting could prove to be very short, saying “I think within the first minute, I’ll know” if Kim is serious. “There’s a good chance it won’t work out,” he continued. “There’s probably an even better chance it will take a period of time.” “Within the first minute by touch, feel I will know that. You know if you like someone in first five minutes” Trump added.

Reiterating the talks that the summit would just act as an ice-breaker with Kim who did not have had such summits with any world leader in past, Trump said, “The minimum would be about the relationship, and dialogue. We will see each other, we will like each other. Though, I would like to accomplish more than that.” He said that Koreas have been separated by an “orificial” boundary. Trump went on to discuss the outcomes of the G7 summit.

He said that “It would be an asset to have Russia back in (the G7 group). We are looking for peace in the world and not to play games.” The ‘historic’ summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un is set to take place on June 12.