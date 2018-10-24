Donald Trump calls himself ‘nationalist’; says loving country doesn’t mean racism

Donald Trump, at an election rally in Houston on Monday, described himself as a nationalist.

US President Donald Trump has defended his nationalist comment, saying he loves his country and this has nothing to do with racism. Trump, at an election rally in Houston on Monday, described himself as a nationalist and said: “You know, they have a word, it sort of became old-fashioned. It’s called a nationalist. And I say Really? We’re not supposed to use that word. You know what I am? I’m a nationalist”.

The President told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday: “I’m somebody that loves our country”. “When I say a nationalist, I don’t like it when Germany is paying one per cent of the GDP for NATO and we’re paying 4.3 per cent. I don’t like that. That’s not fair. I don’t like it when, as an example, we’re protecting Europe and we’re paying for almost the entire cost of NATO,” he said.

During the same fiery speech in Houston, he explained globalist. “A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly not caring about our country so much. And, you know what? We can’t have that,” Trump said. When reporters asked what he meant as many people were saying was he sending a signal to some Americans that he is a white nationalist, Trump replied negatively.

“I’ve never even heard that. I cannot imagine — you mean I say — I’m a nationalist. No, I never heard that theory about being a nationalist. I’ve heard them all. But I’m somebody that loves our country,” he said. Trump said he is very proud of his country. “We cannot continue to allow what’s happened to our country. We can’t let it happen. So I’m proud of our country and I am a nationalist,” he said adding that the word should be used more often.

“It’s a word that hasn’t been used too much. People use it but I’m very proud. I think it should be brought back. I’m somebody that wants to help other countries of the world but we have to take care of our country. “We cannot continue to allow ourselves to be duped on military and also duped on trade. With the European Union, as an example, last year on trade we lost USD 151 billion. On top of that we lost hundreds of billions of dollars on protection,” the president said.

Trump said that all he wants for the country is to be treated well, to be treated with respect. “So we protect and we get killed. We do the trading and they get killed. Can’t do it. I want it to be fair. So I want them to open their borders. I want them to make if fair for our farmers, our companies. Our medical companies, they sell medical equipment. They just put restrictions on, a year and a half ago, where the medical equipment can’t get into Europe even though it’s better than what they have.

“For many years, other countries that are allies of ours, have not treated our country fairly. So in that sense, I am absolutely a nationalist and I’m proud of it,” Trump added.