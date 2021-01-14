  • MORE MARKET STATS

Donald Trump calls for ‘no violence’, asks Americans to help calm tempers

By: |
Updated: Jan 14, 2021 9:48 AM

US President Donald Trump urged for calm as security agencies reported they have received inputs of a possible armed violence by his supporters here and across the country ahead of the January 20 inauguration of his successor Joe Biden.

trump"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House on Wednesday. (Photo source: Reuters)

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House on Wednesday.

“That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers,” said the outgoing President as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives started a debate on impeaching him.

Trump is on the verge of becoming the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

