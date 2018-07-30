Donald Trump calls for immigration reform, terms current laws ‘dumbest’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that crossing the US border illegally has consequences whether accompanied by children or not, and urged Congress to change the current migratory law, which he referred to as the world’s “dumbest and worst”.

“Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally — whether they have children or not — and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes,” the President said on Twitter.

The Trump administration has come under heavy criticism since the enforcement of its “zero tolerance” policy against immigrants entering the country illegally through Mexico, which was suspended last month after a fierce backlash, Efe reported.

Several government officials have said that the president is using zero tolerance as a bargaining chip to garner support for the border wall, as well as the tightening of immigration laws — such as catch and release and the visa lottery — despite the fact that Republicans control both houses of Congress.

In a later tweet, Trump said that he is “willing to shut down” government if Democrats refuse to vote for changes in the immigration system, including funding for the wall.