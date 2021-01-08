  • MORE MARKET STATS

Donald Trump calls Capitol carnage ‘heinous attack’, finally concedes to Joe Biden in a video message

January 8, 2021 8:19 AM

After the riots that left four dead, outgoing US President says that his focus will be on ‘smooth transition of power’.

Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US Congress, Capitol Hill, Nancy Pelosi, Republicans, Democrats, January 20Donald Trump has said that the violence at the Capitol Hill left him ‘outraged’. (Reuters file photo)

US President Donald Trump is conceding to President-elect Joe Biden and condemning the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol Wednesday. In a new video message, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.” He is also speaking out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.” Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. But he is telling his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wants them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

