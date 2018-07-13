​​​
  3. Donald Trump brings his chaotic road show to England

Trump, in an interview with The Sun newspaper, said he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including plans to fly a giant balloon over Parliament today that depicts him as an angry baby in a diaper.

July 13, 2018
Donald Trump, US President, chaotic road show, England, NATO, UK Prime minister, Theresa May, immigration, Europe President Donald Trump is bringing his chaotic road show to England. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump is bringing his chaotic road show to England. That comes after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering. A pomp-filled welcome ceremony was soon overshadowed by an interview in which Trump blasted Prime Minister Theresa May, blamed London’s mayor for terror attacks against the city and argued that Europe was “losing its culture” because of immigration.

The interview was given before he left Brussels for the U.K.

