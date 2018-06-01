Donald Trump blasts Robert Mueller’s spending on Russia probe

US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is reacting to a report on special counsel Robert Mueller’s spending, slightly overstating the figure for the Russia probe he has dismissed as a ‘witch hunt.’

Trump tweets today: “AP has just reported that the Russian Hoax Investigation has now cost our government over USD 17 million, and going up fast.”

He adds: “No Collusion, except by the Democrats!” A Thursday report by the Justice Department revealed that Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign cost USD 10 million between October and March.

That’s on top of the USD 6.7 million spent on the probe the previous four months.

The Justice Department says a large portion of the costs, about $9 million, would have been spent regardless of the special counsel’s appointment.