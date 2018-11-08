Donald Trump blasts reporters at post-election news conference at White House (File photo)

President Trump Wednesday lased out at reporters at his post-election news conference, ordering several to sit down and even terming one a “rude, terrible” person.

Speaking at his White House press conference, President Trump accused a black reporter of asking a “racist question” after she asked him what he thought of some people’s opinions that the Republican party supports white nationalists.

“I don’t believe it…That’s such a racist question. Honestly, I know you have it written down, that’s a racist question…I don’t use racist remarks,” Trump said.

Trump had a a tense exchange with a CNN journalist who questioned him if the President thought he demonised immigrants when he called the migrant caravan an “invasion.”

When a White House staffer tried to end the journalist’s questions, Trump called the reporter a “rude, terrible person”, before describing an NBC News reporter “fake news” when he came to his fellow journalist’s defense.

The reporter asked Trump the migrants were hundreds of miles away and it was not an invasion, the CNN reported.

Trump responded by saying, “honestly I think that you should let me run the country. You run CNN. And if you did it well, your ratings will be much higher”.

The reporter in response shot another question, asking Trump if he was concerned over the Russian investigation.

“I am not concerned about anything with the Russian investigation because it is a hoax. That is enough, put down the mic,” said an angry Trump.

“I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of themselves having you working for them. You are rude, terrible person. You should not be working for CNN. Go ahead. You are a very rude person, the way that you treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible. The way that you treat other people is horrible. You should not treat people that way,” he said.

Trump then called on another reporter, who began by speaking in defense of the CNN journalist, making the President more angry.

“I have travelled with him and watched him, he is a diligent reporter who busts his butt,” the reporter said of the CNN journalist.

“I’m not a big fan of yours either, to be honest … You are not the best … Just sit down, please. When you report fake news — no. When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you’re the enemy of the people,” Trump responded.