Donald Trump blasts reporters at post-election news conference at White House

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 1:11 AM

Trump had a a tense exchange with a CNN journalist who questioned him if the President thought he demonised immigrants when he called the migrant caravan an "invasion."

Donald Trump blasts reporters at post-election news conference at White House (File photo)

President Trump Wednesday lased out at reporters at his post-election news conference, ordering several to sit down and even terming one a “rude, terrible” person.

Speaking at his White House press conference, President Trump accused a black reporter of asking a “racist question” after she asked him what he thought of some people’s opinions that the Republican party supports white nationalists.

“I don’t believe it…That’s such a racist question. Honestly, I know you have it written down, that’s a racist question…I don’t use racist remarks,” Trump said.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Trump had a a tense exchange with a CNN journalist who questioned him if the President thought he demonised immigrants when he called the migrant caravan an “invasion.”

When a White House staffer tried to end the journalist’s questions, Trump called the reporter a “rude, terrible person”, before describing an NBC News reporter “fake news” when he came to his fellow journalist’s defense.

The reporter asked Trump the migrants were hundreds of miles away and it was not an invasion, the CNN reported.

Trump responded by saying, “honestly I think that you should let me run the country. You run CNN. And if you did it well, your ratings will be much higher”.

The reporter in response shot another question, asking Trump if he was concerned over the Russian investigation.

“I am not concerned about anything with the Russian investigation because it is a hoax. That is enough, put down the mic,” said an angry Trump.

“I tell you what, CNN should be ashamed of themselves having you working for them. You are rude, terrible person. You should not be working for CNN. Go ahead. You are a very rude person, the way that you treat Sarah Huckabee Sanders is horrible. The way that you treat other people is horrible. You should not treat people that way,” he said.

Trump then called on another reporter, who began by speaking in defense of the CNN journalist, making the President more angry.

“I have travelled with him and watched him, he is a diligent reporter who busts his butt,” the reporter said of the CNN journalist.

“I’m not a big fan of yours either, to be honest … You are not the best … Just sit down, please. When you report fake news — no. When you report fake news, which CNN does a lot, you’re the enemy of the people,” Trump responded.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Donald Trump blasts reporters at post-election news conference at White House
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition