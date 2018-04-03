Donald Trump attacks Congress for not passing tough immigration laws; describes present system as ‘a whole big wasted procedure’

In a series of tweets, he said that the US laws do not easily allow the government to send those crossing the southern border back where they came from. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today attacked Congress for not passing tough immigration laws and described the present system of prosecution and deportation of illegal immigrants as “a whole big wasted procedure”. In a series of tweets, he said that the US laws do not easily allow the government to send those crossing the southern border back where they came from. His tweets came at a time when a caravan of over 1,200 Central American immigrants is heading towards the US’ southern border, largely unfettered through Mexico. Earlier, Trump had also threatened to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico unless it does more to stop people from crossing into the US. “As ridiculous as it sounds, the laws of our country do not easily allow us to send those crossing our Southern Border back where they came from. A whole big wasted procedure must take place. Mexico & Canada have tough immigration laws, whereas ours are an Obama joke. ACT CONGRESS,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Trump said Honduras, Mexico and many other countries, that the US is very generous to, sends many of their people to US through “our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES”. “Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL. Democrats allow open borders, drugs and crime!” he said. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had promised to build a Southern border wall to stop illegal immigration and drugs from Mexico. But, Congress has frustrated him by not moving as quickly as in providing money for construction of the wall. Congress, last month, passed a USD 1.3 trillion funding package that included spending of USD 1.6 billion on border wall. But, it is said that much of that money can only be used to repair existing segments, not build new sections. It had also put certain restrictions on the types of barriers that can be built.

Trump also slammed Congress for delaying his nominations. “39 per cent of my nominations, including Diplomats to foreign lands, have not been confirmed due to Democrat obstruction and delay. At this rate, it would take more than seven years before I am allowed to have these great people start working. Never happened before. Disgraceful!” Trump rued.