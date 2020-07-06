Donald Trump attacks China, says it has ’caused great damage’ to US and rest of the world

Donald Trump attacks China: US President tweeted saying that China has caused a great deal of damage to the United States of America and to the rest of the world.
US President Donald Trump continued his attack on the Chinese government on Monday as he tweeted saying that China has caused a great deal of damage to the United States of America and to the rest of the world.
In a tweet, the President of the United States stated: “China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the World!”
China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the World!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020
More details awaited.
