  • MORE MARKET STATS

Donald Trump attacks China, says it has ’caused great damage’ to US and rest of the world

By: |
Published: July 6, 2020 6:32 PM

Donald Trump attacks China: US President tweeted saying that China has caused a great deal of damage to the United States of America and to the rest of the world.

United states of America, United States, Doanld Trump, Joe Biden, 2020 us election, 2020 us election predictions, 2020 us election date, 2020 us election candidates, 2020 us election polls, 2020 us election schedule, 2020 us election result, 2020 us election odds, 2020 us election primaries, 2020 us election trump, 2020 us election democratic candidates, 2020 us election democrats, Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Nancy PelosiIn a tweet, the President of the United States stated: “China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the World!” (File Image)

US President Donald Trump continued his attack on the Chinese government on Monday as he tweeted saying that China has caused a great deal of damage to the United States of America and to the rest of the world.

In a tweet, the President of the United States stated: “China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the World!”

Related News

More details awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Donald Trump attacks China says it has ’caused great damage’ to US and rest of the world
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nepal’s ruling communist party’s meet to decide PM KP Sharma Oli’s future deferred again
2Japan floods leave up to 34 dead, many at nursing homes
3Donald Trump, Joe Biden fight for primacy on social media platforms