Donald Trump arrives in New York to face charges! Law enforcement sets barriers as “LOCK HIM UP” slogans cover Mahattan streets – See Pics, Video

Donald Trump Indictment: Former US President Donald Trump has arrived in New York for his arraignment over unprecedented criminal charges. Trump flew to New York in his private plane at LaGuardia Airport in Queens to face the charges, one of them over hush money payments made to adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, a.k.a, Stormy Daniels.

An aircraft carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at LaGuardia Airport in New York (Image: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The 76-year-old Republican, who is seeking to become President yet again in 2024, is going to be the first ex-US president in history to be criminally indicted. He will be officially charged on Tuesday over the money paid to the porn star during his 2016 election campaign.

In a letter to the court, Trump’s lawyers argued against any media coverage, saying it would “exacerbate an already almost circus-like atmosphere around this case” and “detract from both the dignity and decorum of the proceedings and courtroom,” a Reuters report said.

With Trump’s indictemnt scheduled today, a lot of his supporters gathered outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse a day before on April 3, demanding to reelect him as President in upcoming 2024 US elections.

Former U.S. President Trump’s defenders showed support by waving flags and banner while he was on his way to New York to face charges arising from a probe into hush money paid to a porn star before his 2016 election https://t.co/6D9uHrd5oU pic.twitter.com/qKzqhAiWXY — Reuters (@Reuters) April 4, 2023

There were many others who carried slogans against Trump saying that he should be put in jail. Here are a few pictures depicting the current situation straight from New York:

(Image: AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

(Image: AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

(Image: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

During this whole legal drama, Trump has maintained that he is innocent and called the charges as “politically motivated”.