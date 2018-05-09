Donald Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

He had described the agreement, which was negotiated by then US secretary of state John Kerry, as a bad deal. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today pulled out of the landmark nuclear deal with Iran, an Obama-era accord which he has repeatedly criticised. “It is clear to me that we cannot prevent Iran’s nuclear bomb. The Iran deal is defective at its core. Therefore, I am announcing today that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” Trump said.

Moments later he signed a fresh set of sanctions against Iran and warned countries against any cooperation with Iran on its nuclear weapons programme.

Ever since his election campaign, Trump has frequently criticised the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA.

He had described the agreement, which was negotiated by then US secretary of state John Kerry, as a bad deal.

The Iran nuclear deal was reached in Vienna in July 2015 between Iran and the P5 (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council) plus Germany and the European Union.

Trump’s decision would have global ramifications, straining Iranian economy and heightening tensions in the Middle East.