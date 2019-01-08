Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau discuss detained Canadians in China

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 4:58 AM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to continue to seek the release of two Canadians detained in China in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive.

Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, detained Canadians in China, Meng WanzhouThe two also spoke about the U.S. extradition request of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou who was arrested while changing planes in Vancouver on Dec. 1. Meng faces fraud charges in the U.S. (Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to continue to seek the release of two Canadians detained in China in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive. Trudeau spoke to Trump on Monday and his office says he thanked Trump for strong U.S. statements “in response to the arbitrary detention of two Canadians in China.”

The two also spoke about the U.S. extradition request of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou who was arrested while changing planes in Vancouver on Dec. 1. Meng faces fraud charges in the U.S.

Also read| Donald Trump has 'made no decision' whether to declare emergency over border wall, says Mike Pence

Nine days later, the Chinese detained Canadian ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor on vague allegations of “engaging in activities that endanger the national security” of China.

 

