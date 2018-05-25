Donald Trump alleges spy placed in 2016 presidential campaign

US President Donald Trump today alleged that a spy was placed within his 2016 presidential campaign even before the opposition Democrats raised the issue of reported Russian collusion with his election team. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today alleged that a spy was placed within his 2016 presidential campaign even before the opposition Democrats raised the issue of reported Russian collusion with his election team. “The Democrats are now alluding to the concept that having an informant placed in an opposing party’s campaign is different than having a spy, as illegal as that may be. But what about an ‘Informant’ who is paid a fortune and who ‘sets up’ way earlier than the Russian Hoax?” Trump said on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Trump indicated that he is more than convinced that the then Barack Obama administration placed a spy inside his presidential campaign. News reports on this have also started appearing in the American media. “Can anyone even imagine having spies placed in a competing campaign, by the people and party in absolute power, for the sole purpose of political advantage and gain? And to think that the party in question, even with the expenditure of far more money, LOST!” he tweeted. He also quoted a senior journalist. “Everyone knows there was a spy, and in fact the people who were involved in the spying are admitting that there was a spy…Widespread spying involving multiple people,” Trump said quoting Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway, in a tweet.

“But the corrupt mainstream media hates this monster story!” he alleged. The Democrats, he said, are “so obviously” rooting against his administration in the US negotiations with North Korea. “Just like they are coming to the defence of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big tax cuts & raise your taxes instead. Dems(Democrats) have lost touch!” Trump tweeted.