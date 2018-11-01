Donald Trump alleges ‘far-left media’ sows anger, division in US

The President, who has been at loggerheads with several mainstream media outlets including CNN, ABC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post, has quite often described them as “fake media”.

President Donald Trump has alleged that the “far-left media” in the US uses tragedy to sow anger and division in the society, saying it spreads fake news which is the enemy of the people. The President, who has been at loggerheads with several mainstream media outlets including CNN, ABC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post, has quite often described them as “fake media”. Referring to his visit to the Pittsburg synagogue where 11 people were killed, Trump said: “Yesterday’s visit to Pittsburgh was about coming together as a nation to comfort and to heal. After this day of unity and togetherness, I came home and sadly turned on the news and watched as the far-left media once again used tragedy to sow anger and division”. Chants of “CNN sucks” broke out at Trump’s election rally in Florida Wednesday night as Trump doubled down his attack on what he said are the “far-left media”.

“Sadly, they took a small group of protesters, far away from where we were, because we could not have been treated better, the first lady and myself, but we’re representing the presidency. And they did everything in their power to try to play it up and push people apart. That’s what’s happening. They’re pushing people apart,” the President rued. It was fake and it was make-believe, what they said, he claimed. “I came home, looked forward to seeing it, and it was sad. And when we talk about division, this is a big part of the division right there. “The far-left media has spread terrible lies and stories about the Trump administration and the tens of millions of people who make up our great movement, the greatest political movement in the history of our country,” Trump said as the audience booed the media.

He claimed that this is the greatest movement in the history of the US, and the media don’t even refute that fact. Trump said he has taken aggressive measures against the terrorist groups that seek the slaughter of innocent people all around the world for lots of different reasons. “It’s terrible. We’ve taken unprecedented action to confront the regime in Iran, and we have ended the horrible, one-sided Iran nuclear catastrophe,” he said.

Iran is a much different country today than the country that started off at the beginning of his administration almost two years ago, he said. “We have forcefully condemned hatred, bigotry, racism, and prejudice in all of its ugly forms, but the media doesn’t want you to hear your story. It’s not my story. It’s your story. That’s why 33 per cent of the people in this country believe the fake news is, in fact — and I hate to say this — in fact, the enemy of the people.

“The left-wing media doesn’t want to solve problems. They want to stoke resentment. It has to stop. They believe that progress isn’t good for profit or for whatever reason it is they’re playing their game. Our movement is about safe homes, great jobs for every citizen,” Trump added.