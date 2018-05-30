Donald Trump admirer in Afghanistan who named son after US President flees war-torn country

An Afghan man named Sayed Assadullah Poya, reportedly an admirer of Donald Trump, who named his son after the US President, has fled the country as he felt unsafe in the country.

While Donald Trump is taking giant strides with his historical reach out to North Korea, it is the residents of Afghanistan who happen to have some admiration for the US President who are facing troubles for the flattery. An Afghan man named Sayed Assadullah Poya, reportedly an admirer of Donald Trump, who named his son after the US President, has fled the country as he felt unsafe in the country. This is not the only instance where a Donald Trump supporter has faced troubles.

The report of Sayed fleeing the country has come in three days after another Afghan was killed by the Taliban. As per the police in Logar Province, the Afghan man, identified as Gul Nabi, had helped organize the minting of a gold medal thanking President Trump for his support of Afghanistan. Spokesman of Logar Provincial Police, Shapoor Ahmadzai said that Nabi was a prominent tribal elder and he has been killed in a bomb attack last Friday.

The spokesman of Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the killing of Gul Nabi. The terrorist organisation said that they did it as a revenge for his “criminal” role in making the medal.

Another Afghan, Farhad Akbari, who was involved in making the gold medal for Donald Trump has said that he too, would flee the country as he feels doesn’t feel safe anymore.

It was back in January this year when Nabi and his friend Farhad Akbari collected money to make a gold medal to thank the US President Donald Trump. They did this to thank for taking a critical stance against Pakistan which the Afghans have been demanding for a long time.

As for the man who named his son after Donald Trump, Sayed said that the killing of Nabi had frightened him as well. He told the New York Times, “After seeing the reaction regarding my son’s name, and also the Taliban-directed assassination of the guy who awarded President Trump a medal, I don’t feel safe.”

When Poya was reached later, it was reported that he had fled the country. And now is hiding with his family for fear of the Taliban.