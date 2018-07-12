Donald Trump administration convenes meeting to discuss challenges to religious freedom around the world

The Trump Administration has convened a major international meeting to discuss challenges to religious freedom, identify concrete means to address the persecution of and discrimination against religious groups and promote greater respect for religious freedom for all.

The Trump Administration has convened a major international meeting to discuss challenges to religious freedom, identify concrete means to address the persecution of and discrimination against religious groups and promote greater respect for religious freedom for all. The three-day conference from July 24 — Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom — would be addressed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a media release said today. The ministerial would be attended by government officials, representatives of international organisations, religious leaders, rights advocates and members of civil society groups from around the world, it said.

On July 24, US government representatives, philanthropies, the private sector and civil society organisations working to promote religious freedom will discuss best practices for accessing donor resources and for enhancing civic initiatives through collaboration with the private sector. Senior US government officials will share US policy priorities and solicit civil society representatives’ views on the religious freedom situation around the world. On July 25, members of civil society groups, including religious leaders and survivors of religious persecution, will convene to tell their stories, share their expertise, and build partnerships to enhance religious freedom.

The next day, government and international organisation representatives will discuss global challenges to religious freedom, develop collaborative solutions to these challenges, and make new commitments regarding the promotion of religious freedom, according to the statement.