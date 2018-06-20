Donald and Melania Trump host Spanish royal couple at White House

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain at the White House. ( Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain at the White House. After arriving at the South Portico on Tuesday afternoon, the couples posed for a photo and then, reports USA Today.

“It’s a great honour to have the King and Queen of Spain,” the President said in the Oval Office. “It’s a beautiful country. We were in Spain not so long ago and we love it. “Our relationship has been outstanding over the years… Excellent trade relationship, military relationship. Just about everything you can have. So we love Spain,” Trump added.

This is the 50-year-old King’s first meeting with Trump and his second visit to the White House since he took over the throne in 2014 after the abdication of his father, King Juan Carlos I. The Spanish royals wrapped up a five-day goodwill visit to the US that included stops in San Antonio and New Orleans to celebrate those cities’ 300-year-old ties to Spain.

“This is a great end to a perfect trip,” the USA Today quoted the King as saying. “We appreciate very much our common history, our heritage. So many years that we share … So many issues of common interest… As well as there is one basic common issue, which is our value for democracy.”

On Tuesday, the Spanish royal couple also had meetings at the World Bank.