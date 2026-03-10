As tensions in the Middle East escalate following Iran’s missile strikes on the UAE, a troubling new humanitarian issue has emerged in Dubai: a surge in abandoned pets left behind by expatriates scrambling to evacuate the city.

Animal shelters, veterinarians and volunteers across the emirate have report that hundreds of dogs, cats and other companion animals have been deserted as their owners flee the uncertainty triggered by regional conflict, according to The Telegraph.

Pets left behind in boxes, owners write handwritten notes

Veterinary clinics and rescue groups like K9 Friends Dubai and Six Hounds said they are being overwhelmed by calls as pet owners either released their animals onto the streets, left them tethered in public places, or brought them to shelters with a plea that they be taken in.

In some heart-breaking cases, dogs were found tied to poles and cats left in boxes outside homes or shelter gates, sometimes with handwritten notes from owners apologising for their abrupt departure, according to International Business Times UK.

The sudden spike in abandoned pets came amidst travel restrictions and logistical challenges that have made it difficult for many to take their animals with them. With airlines operating reduced services, limited options for pet cargo and strict paperwork requirements, such as months‑long quarantine and vaccination protocols, many fleeing expatriates find themselves unable to arrange safe transport for their pets on short notice.

The situation has also seen an increase in more extreme measures, with some pet owners reportedly requesting euthanasia for healthy animals rather than deal with relocation costs and paperwork. Volunteers and animal advocates have condemned such actions, calling soul‑searching questions about responsibility and compassion for animals that have long been part of families.

How is the UAE government responding to crisis?

Local Municipal authorities in Dubai are responding in part with measures like AI‑powered feeding stations and other support initiatives for stray animals, but rescue groups remain stretched thin and shelters are close to capacity. Many residents and volunteers have urged owners to seek help, foster, or rehome pets responsibly if they absolutely cannot take them along, according to The National.