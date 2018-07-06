Divers to check sunken Thai boat for Chinese tourists: governor

The boat, which had left the popular snorkelling spot of Koh Racha to return to Phuket, was carrying 105 passengers, the majority Chinese tourists. (AP)

The search for dozens of missing Chinese tourists whose boat capsized off the Thai holiday island of Phuket resumed early today, with divers poised to scour the sunken hull, the local governor told reporters. The Phoenix ran into trouble yesterday afternoon when it was hammered by five-metre high waves that had been whipped up by a storm.

The boat, which had left the popular snorkelling spot of Koh Racha to return to Phuket, was carrying 105 passengers, the majority Chinese tourists. The body of one of the passengers, believed to be a Chinese holidaymaker, was pulled from the sea late yesterday and brought to shore, shortly before the search was called off for the night. Helicopters, police and fishing boats were deployed early today as the rescue mission restarted.

“We will conduct air searches and send divers to check inside the sunken Phoenix boat,” Noraphat Plothong said. “Police investigators said most of the tourists were wearing life jackets,” when the boat went down, he added. Thailand is already in the global spotlight for a dramatic rescue mission in the north of the country, after 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in a cave complex. Stunned survivors of the boat accident huddled in blankets on a Phuket pier late Thursday. Some cried while others appeared dazed as they walked around still wearing their life vests.

“Eleven are injured, of these two are in serious condition,” the governor added. The Phoenix was among several boats that appeared to have ignored a severe weather warning in place since Wednesday to take tourists on day-trips to the islands that dot the seas off Phuket. A Chinese consular official arrived at the operations centre in Phuket to monitor the rescue effort.