Dispute over animal sacrifice on Bakrid kills 5 in Pakistan

Two groups of people in Pakistan today clashed and opened fire over sacrifice of animals on Bakrid, killing five persons and injuring six others, police said. A long-standing dispute between them escalated during the sacrifice of animals on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan city, Geo news reported.
Both the groups lost two persons each, while a passerby was also killed in the exchange of fire, police said. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals in Mardan and Peshawar.
Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha, marks prophet Abraham’s sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son, Prophet Ismail.