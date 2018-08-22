Dispute over animal sacrifice on Bakrid kills 5 in Pakistan

Two groups of people in Pakistan today clashed and opened fire over sacrifice of animals on Bakrid, killing five persons and injuring six others, police said. (PTI)

Two groups of people in Pakistan today clashed and opened fire over sacrifice of animals on Bakrid, killing five persons and injuring six others, police said. A long-standing dispute between them escalated during the sacrifice of animals on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan city, Geo news reported.

Both the groups lost two persons each, while a passerby was also killed in the exchange of fire, police said. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals in Mardan and Peshawar.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha, marks prophet Abraham’s sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son, Prophet Ismail.