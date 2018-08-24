Did terrorism feature in Imran Khan, Mike Pompeo talks? Phone call sets stage for fresh US-Pakistan dispute, first for new PM

Pakistan has reacted very strongly to what it has termed as a ‘factually incorrect’ statement issued by the United States on a telephone call between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal in a tweet said that the US statement regarding the discussion between Khan and Pompeo is wrong and that Washington should correct it.

Pakistan’s response comes immediately after a statement issued by the US State Department saying the Secretary raised the terrorism issue with Khan during the phone call earlier today and asked Islamabad to take decisive action terrorist organisations operating from the country’s soil.

“Secretary Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process,” Heather Nauert, State Department Spokesperson, said.

However, the Pakistan Foreign Office said that there was no mention about ‘terrorists operating in Pakistan’ at all in the conversation. Faisal even asked the US to correct the ‘factual mistake’.

“Pakistan takes exception to the factually incorrect statement issued by US State Dept on today’s phone call between PM Khan & Secretary Pompeo. There was no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan. This should be immediately corrected,” he tweeted.

According to Dawn, Secretary Pompeo had earlier today called Imran Khan to congratulate him on forming the new government and wished that the new Prime Minister will work for the welfare of the people. The report said that the two issues that figured during the talks were related to the resumption of diplomatic ties between US and Pakistan and Pakistan’s support to the Trump administration efforts on Afghan peace process.

Meanwhile, another report in Dawn said that Pompeo may visit Pakistan in the first week of September to hold a fresh round of talks with Khan on issues of mutual interest.