The Embassy of Iran in India has dismissed reports claiming that Tehran is charging vessels USD 2 million to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, calling such assertions baseless. The clarification came amid heightened tensions in the region and growing speculation around maritime security.

ALSO READ Toilet paper crisis hits Japan, govt steps in to curb panic amid Iran war concerns

In a post on X, the mission issued a formal statement rejecting the allegations. “In response to certain claims regarding the alleged receipt of a sum of 2 million dollars by the Islamic Republic of Iran from vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, it is emphasized that such claims are unfounded,” the Embassy noted.

Claims Linked to Lawmaker’s Remarks Rejected

The clarification follows media reports that attributed the claim to Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi. According to those reports, merchant ships were allegedly being asked to pay for safe passage through the conflict-hit waterway.

However, Iranian authorities have distanced themselves from these remarks, stating that they do not reflect official policy.

“The statements made in this regard merely reflect the personal views of individuals and do not, in any way, represent the official position of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement further clarified.

Tensions Escalate Over Strait of Hormuz

The denial comes at a time when geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Iran has recently warned of the possibility of closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key global route for oil and gas shipments, if provoked.

The situation escalated after Donald Trump reportedly issued a 48-hour ultimatum for reopening the route, threatening action against Iran’s energy infrastructure. In response, Iranian officials signalled that any such move could lead to severe retaliation, including targeting critical facilities across the region.

Amid the ongoing standoff, the Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of global concern, given its strategic importance to international energy supplies.